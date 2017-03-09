WestSouthwest March 9, 2017

Credit Kalamazoo Public Library

On WestSouthwest, basketball legend and author Kareem Abdul-Jabbar discusses race, religion, gender equality and more. A Kalamazoo College student's play honors the life of a radio pioneer. 


Kareem Abdul Jabbar's book Writings on the Wall, Searching for a New Equality Beyond Black and White is the Kalamazoo Public Library's selection for this year's Reading Together Program. Abdul-Jabbar will speak at Miller Auditorium on Tuesday. He spoke with WMUK's Gordon Evans.

Radio broadcaster Hal Jackson broke racial barriers during his career. Kalamazoo College student Kami Simmons tells WMUK's Earlene McMichael her play about the life of Hal Jackson. It will be staged this Saturday. 

WSW: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar A Basketball Legend And "Concerned American"

Andrew Harnik, The Associated Press / AP

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is still known to many people as a star basketball player, with UCLA in college and later the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA. But Abdul-Jabbar says he’s also a concerned American, “and I felt I should speak out on something that I know is a serious issue for my country.”


WSW: Play Honors Black Radio Pioneer Hal Jackson's Legacy

Earlene McMichael | WMUK

When it was time for Kalamazoo College senior Kaylah "Kami" Simmons to choose a capstone project to do this year, she thought of a famous man she met in high school -- the late Hal Jackson, an African-American who broke the color barrier in radio in the '30s and is in several Halls of Fame. She'd didn't know his significance at the time. Now a theater major with a media studies minor who's contemplating a journalism career, she wants more people to know about him and this Saturday presents a reader's theater play inspired by his life. 