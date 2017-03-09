On WestSouthwest, basketball legend and author Kareem Abdul-Jabbar discusses race, religion, gender equality and more. A Kalamazoo College student's play honors the life of a radio pioneer.

WestSouthwest March 9, 2017

Kareem Abdul Jabbar's book Writings on the Wall, Searching for a New Equality Beyond Black and White is the Kalamazoo Public Library's selection for this year's Reading Together Program. Abdul-Jabbar will speak at Miller Auditorium on Tuesday. He spoke with WMUK's Gordon Evans.

Radio broadcaster Hal Jackson broke racial barriers during his career. Kalamazoo College student Kami Simmons tells WMUK's Earlene McMichael her play about the life of Hal Jackson. It will be staged this Saturday.