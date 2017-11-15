WestSouthwest: Moses Walker Keeps Serving, Mindful of Past Sacrifices

"Don't you ever forget the bridge that brought you across." Moses L. Walker recalls his mother repeatedly telling him that as a youngster. So Walker, a retired Borgess Medical Center executive who served multiple terms on the Kalamazoo City Commission and on many boards, says he always found ways to give back. Now the Family Health Center in Kalamazoo has named its headquarters after Walker. (Click icon to hear interview.)

WestSouthwest (airs 11/16/17): WMUK's Earlene McMichael with Moses Walker

Walker helped found the center in 1970, at a time when he had his hands full as executive director of the historic Douglass Community Association recreation center; in fact, he was only two years into his tenure there when it opened. Today, the health center, whose purpose is to provide affordable care, has grown into five locations, comprised of a main facility and four satellites. He is current chair of its board, and is a past interim director.

On Thursday's WMUK's WestSouthwest news and public affairs show, the 77-year-old Kalamazoo native talks about his contributions to the community, his thoughts about leadership and what it was like being a youth during the days of segregation.

Walker fondly recalls attending nursery school at the agency he would later head--the Douglass Community Association--with people like the late Charles Warfield, who, like Walker, rose to become huge humanitarian figures fighting on behalf of black people in the city.

Although segregation was the law of the day when he was a boy, Walker says he believes his Mississippi-born parents shielded him from racism, even though they might have been experiencing it themselves.

Walker has memories of attending neighborhood schools in Kalamazoo that were racially mixed (he says the need for a desegregation order didn't come until the 1970s). A good athlete who was outgoing and on a college-bound track, Walker says he got along well with his white classmates and with his teachers.

One white educator in particular had a lasting impact on him. He says the late Mildred McConkey, his high-school guidance counselor, was one of his biggest champions. She challenged him to do better academically.

He turned that around later, he says, after he experienced overt racism, for the first time, when he decided to leave his studies at Western Michigan University and enroll in the U.S. Army. He says he had exceeded the test score needed for a promotion, but was denied in the face of others with lower ratings being elevated. Rather than being a broken man, Walker says he returned to Kalamazoo bent on being even more excellent in whatever he does. He says his motivation to do well was also fueled by McConkey's belief in him and his parents' emphasis on their eight children being educated.

Walker re-enrolled in Western, finishing out with much higher grades than previously and earning a bachelor's degree. He'd go on to obtain two master's degrees, one in business administration from WMU and the other in social work from Wayne State University.

He says he had a chance to talk to McConkey, his high-school counselor, in his adulthood, and she was proud of his achievements.