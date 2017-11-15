WestSouthwest: Never Forgetting Past Sacrifices Keeps Moses Walker Serving

"Don't you ever forget the bridge that brought you across." Moses L. Walker recalls his mother repeatedly telling him that as a youth. So Walker, a retired Borgess Medical Center executive who served multiple terms on the Kalamazoo City Commission and on many boards, says he always found ways to give back. Now the Family Health Center in Kalamazoo has named its headquarters after Walker.

WestSouthwest (airs 11/16/17): WMUK's Earlene McMichael with Moses Walker

Walker founded the center in 1970, at a time when he had his hands full as executive director of the historic Douglass Community Association recreation center; in fact, he was only two years into his tenure there when it opened. Today, the health center, whose purpose is to provide affordable care, has grown into five locations, comprised of a main facility and four satellites.

On Thursday's WMUK's WestSouthwest news and public affairs show, the 77-year-old Kalamazoo native talks about his contributions to the community, his thoughts about leadership and what it was like being a youth during the days of segregation in Kalamazoo.

Walker fondly recalls attending nursery school at the agency he would later head--the Douglass Community Association--with people like the late Charles Warfield, who, like Walker, later rose to become huge humanitarian figures fighting on behalf of black people in the city.

Although segregation was the law of the day when he was a boy, Walker says he believes his Mississippi-born parents shielded him from it, even though they might have been experiencing it themselves.

In fact, Walker remembers attending neighborhood schools in Kalamazoo that were racially mixed (he says the need for forced busing from a desegregation order didn't come until the 1970s). A good athlete who was outgoing and on a college-bound track, Walker says he got along well with his white classmates and with his teachers.

One white educator in particular had a lasting impact on him. He says the late Mildred McConkey, his high-school guidance counselor, was one of his biggest champions even though he admits he didn't apply himself like he should have then.

He'd turn that around later after he says he experienced overt racism, for the first time, when he decided to leave his studies at Western Michigan University and enroll in the U.S. Army. Rather than being broken by what had happened to him, Walker says he returned to Kalamazoo bent on being even more excellent in what he did henceforth. He says his motivation to do well was also fueled by McConkey's belief in him and his parents' emphasis on their eight children being educated.

Walker re-enrolled in Western, finishing out with much higher grades than previously and earning a bachelor's degree. He'd go on to obtain two master's degrees, one from WMU and the other from Wayne State University.

He says he had a chance to talk to McConkey, his high-school counselor, when he was an adult, and she was proud of his achievements.