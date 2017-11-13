WestSouthwest November 13, 2017

By 1 hour ago

Credit WMUK

On WestSouthwest, the early signs that there could be expensive races for candidates and ballot proposals next year in Michigan. And considering what Great Lakes states could do with an uncertain future of federal support. 


Michigan Campaign Finance Network Director Craig Mauger says early reports show that next year's campaign will be one of the most expensive in state history. Mauger will be part of a forum on money in politics on Thursday at Western Michigan University.

Earlier this year the Trump administration proposed cutting funding for the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative. The money was kept in the budget, but environmental policy advisor and author Dave Dempsey says states should be ready to step into the void. 

WestSouthwest

