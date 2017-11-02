On WestSouthwest, Bridge looks at a ballot drive to eliminate gerrymandering in Michigan and how California has tackled the problem. And a conference on information technology and cybersecurity at Western Michigan University.

WestSouthwest November 2, 2017

The group Voters not Politicians wants to change how Michigan draws the boundaries for Congress and state Legislative districts. Bridge Senior Writer Ron French tells us how the group is collecting signatures to get on next year's ballot, a possible legal challenge, and California's solution to gerrymandering.

Western Michigan University is hosting a conference on information technology and security Thursday and Friday. Alan Rea, a professor of Business Information Systems in WMU's Haworth College of Business, will be among the speakers. Rea tells us about the challenges faced by businesses, and what schools like Western are doing to respond.