WestSouthwest November 9, 2017

By 35 minutes ago

Credit WMUK

On WestSouthwest, a campaign to raise awareness about childhood trauma. And a former journalist, turned crisis advisor for Amnesty International will be part of a panel discussion on fake news this weekend in Kalamazoo. 


The potential impact of childhood trauma on the brain is the subject of a documentary being shown November 14th in Kalamazoo and again December 11th in Portage. Earlene McMichael talks with representatives of the United Way for the Battle Creek and Kalamazoo Region and Family and Children Services in Kalamazoo. They discuss the current work on childhood trauma, and the campaign to educate the public. 

Rawya Rageh reported on the uprising in Egypt for Al Jazeera English in 2010 and 2011. She's now Senior Crisis Advisor for Amnesty International. Rageh will be part of a panel discussion on Fake News Saturday being sponsored by Great Lakes Peace Jam. Rageh spoke with Gordon Evans about her work as a journalist, how it translates to her current job, and why we should be careful in identifying and addressing "fake news." 

Tags: 
WestSouthwest

Related Content

WSW: The News Media's Ongoing Existential Crisis

By 4 hours ago
Brian Rohan / The Associated Press

Rowya Rageh says she always knew that she wanted to be a journalist since she was 13 years old. In fact, she says Rowya means story teller in Arabic. Rageh will be part of a panel discussion on the news media Saturday night in Kalamazoo.


Awareness Campaign Sounds Alarm on Childhood Trauma's Effects, Urges Coordinated Plan

By 7 hours ago
Earlene McMichael | WMUK

That childhood trauma can compromise mental health is not new, but it altering the brain is, says Jennifer Nottingham of the United Way of the Battle Creek and Kalamazoo Region. It can cause learning and behavioral issues for students and an increased risk for disease through adulthood. Nottingham says the good news is, there's ways to mitigate trauma's effects, which is why the United Way is hosting screenings of a documentary on the topic.