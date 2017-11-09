WestSouthwest November 9, 2017

On WestSouthwest, a campaign to raise awareness about childhood trauma. And a former journalist, turned crisis advisor for Amnesty International will be part of a panel discussion on fake news this weekend in Kalamazoo.

The potential impact of childhood trauma on the brain is the subject of a documentary being shown November 14th in Kalamazoo and again December 11th in Portage. Earlene McMichael talks with representatives of the United Way for the Battle Creek and Kalamazoo Region and Family and Children Services in Kalamazoo. They discuss the current work on childhood trauma, and the campaign to educate the public.

Rawya Rageh reported on the uprising in Egypt for Al Jazeera English in 2010 and 2011. She's now Senior Crisis Advisor for Amnesty International. Rageh will be part of a panel discussion on Fake News Saturday being sponsored by Great Lakes Peace Jam. Rageh spoke with Gordon Evans about her work as a journalist, how it translates to her current job, and why we should be careful in identifying and addressing "fake news."