WestSouthwest October 2, 2017

On WestSouthwest, as federal figures show an increase in the suicide rate of teens and adolescents, we hear about the warning signs and where to turn for help. And an advocate for the rights of migrants and refugees speaks at Western Michigan University on Wednesday. 


Family and Children Services Mobile Crisis Response Manager Susan Davis says parents need to talk with their children about suicide, just like they do the dangers of drugs or alcohol. Recently federal statistics showed an increase in the suicide rate of teens and adolescents. Davis says there are places for parents to turn if they think their child is at risk.

University of Notre Dame Sociology Professor Jorge Bustamante says immigration is more than a domestic issue. He says nations have to come to agreements on limits and the humane treatment of undocumented migrants. Bustamante speaks at Western Michigan University's Bernhard Center on Wednesday. 

