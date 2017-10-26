WestSouthwest October 26, 2017

On WestSouthwest, the 500th anniversary of the Reformation is marked on Sunday in Kalamazoo with an event to bring Catholics and Protestants together. And how NAFTA helped create more migration from Mexico to the United States. 


Kalamazoo United is an attempt to bring Catholics and Protestants together on the 500th anniversary of one of the greatest splits in Christian history - the Reformation. Roman Catholic Diocese of Kalamazoo Bishop Paul Bradley and Pastor Jeff Wenke of the Bridge in Portage tell us what they hope for on Sunday at the Wings Event Center. 

Supporters of the North American Free Trade Agreement claimed in the 1990's that it would limit migration to the United States by creating more jobs in Mexico. But James W. Russell says history indicated the result would be different. The public policy lecturer in Portland State University's Political Science Department speaks at Western Michigan University no November 2nd. 

WSW: 500 Years After The Reformation, A Call For Christian Unity

Gordon Evans / WMUK

500 years after Martin Luther wrote his 95 Theses that began the Protestant Reformation Roman Catholic Diocese of Kalamazoo Bishop Paul Bradley says there is remorse. Bradley says the sadness is not over issues, but the result that there is “a great divide within the body of Christ.”


WSW: Unintended Consequenses Of Free Trade

Gustavo Martinez Contreras / The Associated Press

James W. Russell says supporters of the North American Free Trade Agreement said it would create jobs in Mexico and decrease migration to the United States. But the lecturer in Public Policy in Portland State University’s Department of Political Science says history shows that was not likely to be the case.