On WestSouthwest, the 500th anniversary of the Reformation is marked on Sunday in Kalamazoo with an event to bring Catholics and Protestants together. And how NAFTA helped create more migration from Mexico to the United States.

WestSouthwest October 26, 2017

Kalamazoo United is an attempt to bring Catholics and Protestants together on the 500th anniversary of one of the greatest splits in Christian history - the Reformation. Roman Catholic Diocese of Kalamazoo Bishop Paul Bradley and Pastor Jeff Wenke of the Bridge in Portage tell us what they hope for on Sunday at the Wings Event Center.

Supporters of the North American Free Trade Agreement claimed in the 1990's that it would limit migration to the United States by creating more jobs in Mexico. But James W. Russell says history indicated the result would be different. The public policy lecturer in Portland State University's Political Science Department speaks at Western Michigan University no November 2nd.