On WestSouthwest, a new campaign to end stigmatizing people due to mental illness, developmental disabilities and addiction. And a journalist and author discusses how the government can use economic forces to address climate change.

WestSouthwest October 30, 2017

The #LookBeyond Campaign has been launched in Kalamazoo County to end the stigmatizing people with mental illness, developmental disabilities and addiction problems. We hear about the damage stigmatizing people does, and how they hope to address it.

Christian Parenti says climate change is causing serious problems for many communities and global capitalism is mostly stagnant. The journalist and author is also a professor at John Jay College at City University of New York. He says one solution is new round of "creative destruction" to wipe fossil fuels off the map and generate a renewable energy infrastructure. Parenti speaks at Western Michigan University on Thursday.