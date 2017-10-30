WestSouthwest October 30, 2017

On WestSouthwest, a new campaign to end stigmatizing people due to mental illness, developmental disabilities and addiction. And a journalist and author discusses how the government can use economic forces to address climate change.


The #LookBeyond Campaign has been launched in Kalamazoo County to end the stigmatizing people with mental illness, developmental disabilities and addiction problems.  We hear about the damage stigmatizing people does, and how they hope to address it. 

Christian Parenti says climate change is causing serious problems for many communities and global capitalism is mostly stagnant. The journalist and author is also a professor at John Jay College at City University of New York. He says one solution is new round of "creative destruction" to wipe fossil fuels off the map and generate a renewable energy infrastructure. Parenti speaks at Western Michigan University on Thursday. 

WSW: "Looking Beyond" To A Stigma Free Future

By 4 hours ago
Courtesy of #LookBeyond Campaign

Kalamazoo WRAPS Project Director Michelle Houtrow says organizers wanted to launch an anti-stigma campaign, but after meeting with focus groups decided to call it a stigma free campaign.


WSW: Climate Change, Capitalism And The Government's Role

By 3 hours ago
Solar Panels at Western Michigan University - file photo
WMUK

Journalist and author Christian Parenti says what American capitalism needs is a new round of “creative destruction” and investment. He says making those investments in renewable energy would help the economy and mitigate the impact of climate change.