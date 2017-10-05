On WestSouthwest, we meet the new director of the Kalamazoo Public Library. And a former Kalamazoo City Commissioner discusses her latest book on eating and farm animals.

WestSouthwest October 5, 2017

Ryan Wieber started his job as director of the Kalamazoo Public Library on August 1st. He talks with Gordon Evans about how libraries are adapting to a more digital world, and trying to remove barriers that may keep some people away.

Former Kalamazoo City Commissioner Nicolette Hahn-Niman is now an author and cattle rancher in California. Her latest book is Defending Beef: The Case for Sustainable Beef Production. Hahn-Niman spoke with WMUK's Andy Robins. She will deliver the Hamner Lecture sponsored by Western Michigan University's History Department on October 12th.