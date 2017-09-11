WestSouthwest September 11, 2017

On WestSouthwest, we get the latest from the city of Kalamazoo on the Foundation for Excellence. And Kalamazoo College begins training this fall for a program designed to prevent sexual assault and other relationship violence.

The Foundation for Excellence has legal documents in order, and the first two members of a 15 member board. The city's Coordinator and Resource Specialist for the foundation Steve Brown tells us where things stand, and how the Foundation for Excellence is an experiment in "the best sense of the word."

Kalamazoo College Assistant Registrar Jessica Sonnenberg-Ward says most sexual assault training on college campuses focuses on "teaching men not to rape, and teaching women not to get raped." She explains how the "Green Dot" program trains others to recognize and prevent potentially violent situations. Training is scheduled for this fall at K-College.