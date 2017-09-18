WestSouthwest September 18, 2017

On WestSouthwest, how political boundaries are drawn and how money is raised for campaigns. 


Former Congressman Joe Schwarz says Michigan is a "very heavily gerrymandered state." He's backing a ballot proposal by the group Voters Not Politicians to change how boundaries are drawn for Congressional and state legislative districts. Schwarz will lead a town hall meeting on the issue Thursday in Battle Creek.

The Michigan Senate approved legislation last week to allow candidates to raise unlimited amounts of money for some Super PACs. Michigan Campaign Finance Network Director Craig Mauger says this continues a trend of more money in Michigan campaigns and makes it harder to track. 

