WestSouthwest September 21, 2017

By 2 minutes ago

Credit WMUK

On WestSouthwest, an explanation of the U.S. Department of Arts and Culture (it's not a government agency). And we remember former ONEPlace Director Thom Andrews who passed away last week, with a version of an interview with him that aired in August.


The "Chief Instigator" for the U.S. Department of Arts and Culture is hosting an event at the Transformations Spirituality Center in Kalamazoo on Saturday. Adam Horowitz says the grassroots group started when artists and activists started imagining what would happen if the U.S. actually had a cabinet level agency dedicated to the arts. 

When Thom Andrews spoke with WMUK's Gordon Evans last month, he called being director of ONEPlace at the Kalamazoo Library his "dream job." At that time, Andrews had recently stepped down from the job helping area non-profits because of his health. Last week Andrews passed away at the age of 56. We're bringing you a version of the interview with Andrews that includes some material not heard in the original broadcast. 

Tags: 
WestSouthwest

Related Content

WSW: Imagining Justice Through Arts And Culture

By 19 hours ago
Julia Rendleman / The Associated Press

The United States government does not have an agency in charge of arts and culture. But Adam Horowitz says some artists, activists and policy makers started to imagine what one would be like. 


WSW: Remembering Thom Andrews

By 28 minutes ago
Courtesy of the Kalamazoo Public Library / Kalamazoo Public Library

Thom Andrews called being director of ONEPlace at the Kalamazoo Public Library his “dream job.” He had to give it up for health reasons. Andrews passed away last week at the age of 56.