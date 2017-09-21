WestSouthwest September 21, 2017

On WestSouthwest, an explanation of the U.S. Department of Arts and Culture (it's not a government agency). And we remember former ONEPlace Director Thom Andrews who passed away last week, with a version of an interview with him that aired in August.

The "Chief Instigator" for the U.S. Department of Arts and Culture is hosting an event at the Transformations Spirituality Center in Kalamazoo on Saturday. Adam Horowitz says the grassroots group started when artists and activists started imagining what would happen if the U.S. actually had a cabinet level agency dedicated to the arts.

When Thom Andrews spoke with WMUK's Gordon Evans last month, he called being director of ONEPlace at the Kalamazoo Library his "dream job." At that time, Andrews had recently stepped down from the job helping area non-profits because of his health. Last week Andrews passed away at the age of 56. We're bringing you a version of the interview with Andrews that includes some material not heard in the original broadcast.