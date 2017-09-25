WestSouthwest September 25, 2017

On WestSouthwest, a reunion of a group that supported lesbians in Kalamazoo for more than 20 years. And the difference between a bee, a wasp and a yellow jacket and why you should know the difference. 


Lavender Morning's approximately 20 year existence started in 1979. The group started to promote self-defense and support for lesbians in the Kalamazoo community. They will hod a reunion on September 30th. Two members of the group, along with historian Michelle Johnson, talk with Sehvilla Mann about the importance of Lavender Morning during a pivotal time in the U.S. gay rights movement. 

Is it a bee? A wasp? A yellow jacket? The answer to that question is important. Meghan Milbrath coordinates the Michigan Pollinator Initiative at Michigan State University. She talks with Rebecca Thiele about how to tell the difference, and why it matters. 

