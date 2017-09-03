WestSouthwest September 4, 2017

By 6 minutes ago

Credit Courtesy of Encore Magazine

For Labor Day we get you ready to go back to school with two previously aired segments. We hear from a journalism professor and two students about taking over a magazine. And we have a history lesson on ancient Rome. 


The May issue of Kalamazoo's Encore Magazine was filled with stories reported and written by Western Michigan University Journalism students. Gordon Evans sat down with two of those students - Greyson Steele and Carolyn Diana - along with Professor Sue Ellen Christian for an interview that originally aired May first. 

Western Michigan University History Professor Anise Strong explored the role of women in ancient Rome. The author of Prostitute and Matrons in the Roman World spoke with Andy Robins. A version of the interview originally aired in December of last year. 

Tags: 
Encore Magazine
books
history
WMU

Related Content

WSW: A Student "Take Over" Of Encore

By May 1, 2017
Courtesy of Encore Magazine

Western Michigan University Professor Sue Ellen Christian says her conversations with Encore Editor Marie Lee about students contributing to the magazine turned into a “takeover” of the May edition.


WSW: Ancient Rome, Women, And Lessons Of History

By Nov 30, 2016
Andrew Medichini, The Associated Press / AP

Western Michigan University History Professor Anise Strong says she wrote her new book on Roman history to “get beyond this idea that there are these rigid categories of good and bad women.” 