For Labor Day we get you ready to go back to school with two previously aired segments. We hear from a journalism professor and two students about taking over a magazine. And we have a history lesson on ancient Rome.

WestSouthwest September 4, 2017

The May issue of Kalamazoo's Encore Magazine was filled with stories reported and written by Western Michigan University Journalism students. Gordon Evans sat down with two of those students - Greyson Steele and Carolyn Diana - along with Professor Sue Ellen Christian for an interview that originally aired May first.

Western Michigan University History Professor Anise Strong explored the role of women in ancient Rome. The author of Prostitute and Matrons in the Roman World spoke with Andy Robins. A version of the interview originally aired in December of last year.