On WestSouthwest, it's "Drive Electric Week." And a credit union designed to help people with finances and financial knowledge nears it's fifth anniversary.

WestSouthwest September 7, 2017

The Southwest Michigan Chapter of the Sierra Club is holding events in Kalamazoo, Hastings and South Haven to mark national Drive Electric Week. Rebecca Thiele talks with the Sierra Club's Ben Brown about the innovation, expense and environmental impact of cars that run on electricity.

In January of 2013 the Community Promise Credit Union opened its doors in Kalamazoo At the time the city's Edison Neighborhood did not have a financial institution. The credit union's Chief Financial Officer Angela Brown and the board president Jim Houston spoke with WMUK's Earlene McMichael.