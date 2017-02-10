Wet Ink: A Self-Generating Music Machine

The new music scene in New York and Chicago boasts a number of groups paving their own way. Wet Ink is one, along with ICE, Bang on a Can, Eighth Blackbird, and Alarm Will Sound, among others. Members of the group visited Western Michigan University this week, and joined Cara Lieurance to talk about what they do to create and perform new works.

An interview with members of Wet Ink.

Pianist/composer Eric Wubbels, percussionist Ian Antonio, violinist Josh Modney, and composer/electronics performer Sam Pluta join in the discussion.

