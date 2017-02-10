Wet Ink: A Self-Generating Music Machine

By 22 minutes ago

Wet Ink
Credit Alexander Perelli

The new music scene in New York and Chicago boasts a number of groups paving their own way. Wet Ink is one, along with ICE, Bang on a Can, Eighth Blackbird, and Alarm Will Sound, among others. Members of the group visited Western Michigan University this week, and joined Cara Lieurance to talk about what they do to create and perform new works.

Pianist/composer Eric Wubbels, percussionist Ian Antonio, violinist Josh Modney, and composer/electronics performer Sam Pluta join in the discussion.

You can stay in touch with WMUK music on FacebookTwitter, and by signing up for our eNewsletter.

Tags: 
Wet Ink
Bullock Performance Institute
Eric Wubbels
Ian Antonio
Josh Modney
Sam Pluta

Related Content

Kontras Quartet Is At The Heart Of Two Masterworks Tonight

By Nov 30, 2016
kontrasquartet.com

This evening at 7:30 pm, the Kontras Quartet will perform two masterworks of Mozart and Dvorak on the Live and Interactive! Series at Western Michigan University. In a conversation with Cara Lieurance, violinists Dmitri Pogorelev and François Henkins discuss the music and the joy of collaborating. "We are lucky to never have to play music we don't love," says Henkins. 


Modern Guitar Virtuoso Fareed Haque Performs At WMU

By Oct 19, 2016
fareed.com

Fareed Haque first set himself apart from other guitarists with a simple tactic: play faster than anyone else. But he had other gifts which would round out his youthful need for speed.  An ear for jazz, world, rock, and fusion music, a deep study of classical guitar, and a multi-cultural upbringing helped him become one of the most complete guitarists working today.


Alumnus Derek Fawcett Features New Album In WMU Concert

By Oct 15, 2015

Chicago-based singer/songwriter Derek Fawcett fondly remembers his days in the Dalton Center's Rehearsal Room C at Western Michigan University, where he studied vocal and keyboard music. He took what he learned from teachers Craig Arnold, Diana Spradling, David Little, Sunny Wilkinson, and Steve Zegree, among others, and formed a successful band, Down The Line, with which he recorded five albums over a decade. 