Why the Hate Now, And How to Respond

If it seems like hate is increasing, it is. So says the Southern Poverty Law Center that has been monitoring domestic hate for nearly half a century. Within 10 days of November's presidential election, about 850 incidences of hate and racial intimidation were reported to the center, says outreach director Lecia Brooks. It rose to 1,800 by March of this year. Brooks headlines the Kalamazoo Summit on Racism on Nov. 19 in Kalamazoo.

In an advance interview that aired today on WMUK's WestSouthwest news and public affairs show, Brooks discusses reasons for the spike in bias and ways to combat it.

Asked her thoughts on outraged Americans piping in online when hate is being spewed, she says that is good so that avoid bigotry becoming "normalized."

But she says the center doesn't advocate posting the workplaces and other very personal details of white supremacists. She says naming them is sufficient, especially if they are engaging in violence, as that could help police identify them.

She says the center discovered that one of top places for bigotry was in K-12 and university settings, both during and after the election cycle.

Concerned, she says, the Southern Poverty Law Center sought to learn more by surveying schoolteachers. The first survey spoke with 5,000 educators, and a second, post-election one, with 10,000 teachers.

Brooks says the center uncovered anxiety among some teachers, who were "at a loss" as to how to handle students expressing bigotry. Some even started shying away from doing lessons on the presidential election, which they used to look forward to, Brooks says. She says a few feared mere discussion of the election could upset parents who voted for President Trump.

At the university level, the Southern Poverty Law Center has noticed that alt-right and white supremacists groups are now openly recruiting for members, Brooks says.

She says the center has since issued a guide to help K-12 teachers cope with student bigotry. It also compiled one to assist college students whose campuses have been targeted for white supremacist protests.

Brooks said the Southern Poverty Law Center cautions students from engaging with white supremacist protesters, instead to hold a counter protest of their own, preferably at another location.

According to a press release, Brooks will discuss "Hate Groups in Michigan" during her keynote address at the Kalamazoo Summit on Racism being held Nov. 19 at the Lawrence Education Center, at Borgess Medical Center.

Organizers say registrations are being taken now through Nov. 10. There's a fee. For more details, visit sharekazoo.org.

The Society for History and Racial Equity is putting on the Kalamazoo Summit on Racism with the Kalamazoo Community Foundation and Borgess, along with about seven other partners.