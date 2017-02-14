WMU Band To Play 'Dionysiaques,' A 1913 Milestone

By 1 minute ago

Albert Gleizes 1914-15 portrait of Florent Schmitt
Credit Wikimedia Commons

On Sunday at Miller Auditorium, Scott Boerma, director of bands at Western Michigan University, will conduct an  art-nouveau era work, Dionysiaques, by once-famous Impressionist composer Florent Schmitt. The concert will also feature Nora Lewis, the new professor of oboe at Western Michigan University, performing the Concerto for Oboe by Jennifer Higdon, a Sousa march, and David Maslanka's Traveler.


The concert is at 3 pm in Miller Auditorium. There is no charge for admission.

