WMU Band To Play 'Dionysiaques,' A 1913 Milestone

On Sunday at Miller Auditorium, Scott Boerma, director of bands at Western Michigan University, will conduct an art-nouveau era work, Dionysiaques, by once-famous Impressionist composer Florent Schmitt. The concert will also feature Nora Lewis, the new professor of oboe at Western Michigan University, performing the Concerto for Oboe by Jennifer Higdon, a Sousa march, and David Maslanka's Traveler.

An interview with Scott Boerma

The concert is at 3 pm in Miller Auditorium. There is no charge for admission.

