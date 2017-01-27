WMU Committee Recommends Changes For Campus Safety

By 5 minutes ago

A dedicated public safety Twitter account is one of the recommendations from a committee looking to improve safety at WMU
Credit WMUK

A series of recommendations has been made for improving safety at Western Michigan University. 

Western President John Dunn appointed a committee after last year’s mass shooting in Kalamazoo to examine safety practices on campus. That followed complaints that the university’s alert system did not send a text message while the shooter was still at large.

The committee’s recommendations include a dedicated twitter account for the university’s public safety department, a safety information website, and new software to scan social media and alert Western officials to issues in the region.

In the interest of full disclosure, WMUK was involved in the process of developing the recommendations.

Tags: 
WMU
campus safety
Education

Related Content

WMU Cuts Non-Resident Tuition

By Jan 24, 2017
WMU University Relations

Western Michigan University is taking steps to limit a growing tuition gap between resident and non-resident undergraduate students. Beginning this summer, students from outside Michigan will pay 1.25 percent more than the in-state rate. WMU trustees approved the change at their regular meeting on Tuesday, January 24.

WSW: "Not A Hoax" Not Good Enough For WMU Climate Change Action Group

By Jan 19, 2017
An EPA employee holds one of the types of booms used to clean up the Kalamazoo River oil spill in 2010. Patrick Miles of the U.S. Attorney's Office (middle) and acting EPA regional administrator Robert Kaplan (right) made the announcement about the Enbrid

The nominee to lead the Environmental Protection Agency told Senators on Wednesday that he doesn’t believe that climate change is a hoax. But members of Western Michigan University’s Climate Change Action Group say that doesn’t address their fears about Scott Pruitt running the EPA. 

Recent WMU Grads Doing Well

By Jan 24, 2017
Andy Robins / WMUK

Students who graduated from Western Michigan University in 2015 and 2016 are doing well. That's according to a new report on what the university calls "active engagement" by its graduates.

Ewa Urban at Western's Career and Student Employment Services says most graduates are working.

"Full-time employment is at 71-percent, which is seven percent higher than last year. And only seven percent of our graduates, when we followed up with them, were seeking full-time employment."

And Urban says WMU grads who are working full-time seem to enjoy what they're doing.

WSW: Campaign Shares Facts About Sexual Assault

By Apr 4, 2016
Earlene McMichael, WMUK

Did you know Michigan has some of the toughest consent laws in the nation? Learn this and other facts about sexual assault when Sherry Brockway, director of training and community impact at the YWCA of Kalamazoo, is our guest today on WMUK's WestSouthwest public-affairs show. April is National Sexual Assault Awareness Month. (Press icon to hear the show. For a longer version of the interview, see the end of this post.)