WMU Committee Recommends Changes For Campus Safety

A series of recommendations has been made for improving safety at Western Michigan University.

Western President John Dunn appointed a committee after last year’s mass shooting in Kalamazoo to examine safety practices on campus. That followed complaints that the university’s alert system did not send a text message while the shooter was still at large.

The committee’s recommendations include a dedicated twitter account for the university’s public safety department, a safety information website, and new software to scan social media and alert Western officials to issues in the region.

In the interest of full disclosure, WMUK was involved in the process of developing the recommendations.