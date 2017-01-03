WMU Falls to Wisconsin in Cotton Bowl

Western Michigan University ended its football season with a loss Monday. The Broncos fell to Wisconsin 24-to-16 in the Cotton Bowl at Arlington, Texas.

Western quarterback Zach Terrell threw for 157 yards and a touchdown, and ran for another score. But he was also responsible for the game's only turnover: an interception that led to Wisconsin's final touchdown.

Bronco Wide receiver Corey Davis caught six passes for 73 yards and a touchdown in his final college game.

Western Michigan University's football team won wide praise yesterday despite the loss. Western President John Dunn says he's proud of the team and fans in what he called a "first-class effort." Governor Rick Snyder, Congressman Fred Upton, Kalamazoo City officials, and many others, tweeted similar messages of support and thanks.

Western finishes the season with a 13-and-1 record. Monday was the team's first loss since November 2015, having won 15 straight games over two seasons.

The Broncos open the 2017 season at Southern California in September.

You can stay in touch with WMUK news on Facebook, Twitter, and by signing up for our eNewsletter.