Gold Company and GCII, the acclaimed vocal jazz ensembles at Western Michigan University, will celebrate the kings and queens of pop, jazz, blues and rock and pay tribute to outgoing WMU president John Dunn in two performances Saturday at Miller Auditorium. Gold Company director Greg Jasperse and student producer Hannah Truckenbrod run down some of the highlights with Cara Lieurance.

An interview with Greg Jasperse and Hannah Truckenbrod.

