WMU Professor Participates in IQ2 Debate

On March 1, Intelligence2 Debates will offer a program on charter schools. Gary Miron, Professor in Evaluation, Measurement, and Research at Western Michigan University, will be arguing for the motion “Charter Schools are Overrated.”

In the 25 years since Minnesota passed the first charter school law, these publicly funded but privately operated schools have become a highly sought-after alternative to traditional public education, particularly for underserved students in urban areas. Between 2004 and 2014 alone, charter school enrollment increased from less than 1 million to 2.5 million students. Many charter schools boast of high test scores, strict academic expectations, and high graduation rates, and for some, their growth is evidence of their success. But have these schools lived up to their promise? Opponents argue that charters, which are subject to fewer regulations and less oversight, lack accountability, take much-needed resources from public schools, and pick and choose their student body. Are charter schools overrated?

Gary Miron, Professor in Evaluation, Measurement, and Research at Western Michigan University, will be arguing for the motion “Charter Schools are Overrated.” He has extensive experience evaluating school reforms and education policies in the United States and Europe. Miron has directed more than 60 evaluations and research studies that have been funded with grants and contracts from state, federal, and international agencies as well as private foundations. He has been hired by state education agencies to undertake nine comprehensive evaluations of charter school reforms. For the U.S. Department of Education, he led a study on the correlates of success in American charter schools. In addition to his evaluations of charter schools, Miron has provided technical assistance and training for charter schools in five states. In recent years, his research has focused on the private education management organizations as well as the performance of virtual and blended learning schools.

Information from: http://www.intelligencesquaredus.org/debates/charter-schools-are-overrated. Use this link to follow the debate live on-line.