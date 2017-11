Music director Bruce Uchimura will lead the Western Michigan University Symphony Orchestra in works of Beethoven and Ravel in a free concert on Sunday at 3 pm in Miller Auditorium. Uchimura and Cara Lieurance look at the works on the program, from Ravel's brilliantly orchestrated Le Tombeau de Couperin to the slyly humorous Symphony No. 4, by Beethoven.

An interview with Bruce Uchimura

