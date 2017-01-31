WMU Symphony To Perform 'Sheherazade' In Free Concert

The Western Michigan University Symphony Orchestra will present a free concert at 3 pm Sunday in Miller Auditorium, conducted by Dr. Bruce Uchimura, music director of the symphony. The famous tone-poem Sheherazade by Nicolai Rimsky-Korsakov is on the program, as is a well-known trumpet concerto by Alexander Arutiunian. Bob White, WMU professor of trumpet, is the soloist. Both Uchimura and White share their thoughts on the program with Cara Lieurance.

An interview with Bob White and Bruce Uchimura

