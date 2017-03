The Arcadia Woodwind Quintet resumes its season at the Ladies Library of Kalamazoo on Friday at 7:30 pm. Horn player Ron Chase and bassoonist Judy Belland, two members of the Arcadia Woodwind Quintet, discuss the various works on the program. And Ladies Library Association member Paula Jamison sings the praises of the venue, which has been the center of the association's activities since 1878.

An interview with Ron Chase, Judy Belland, and Paula Jamison.

