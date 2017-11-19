WSW: The 1918 Flu's Impact on Kalamazoo

By 1 hour ago
  • The 1918 flu was especially deadly for young adults. Gabriella Payne died on October 21, 1918 at age 21.
    View Slideshow 1 of 4
    The 1918 flu was especially deadly for young adults. Gabriella Payne died on October 21, 1918 at age 21.
    Payne family, private collection
  • George Stafford might have been the first Kalamazoo victim of the 1918 flu. He died that year on April 28.
    View Slideshow 2 of 4
    George Stafford might have been the first Kalamazoo victim of the 1918 flu. He died that year on April 28.
    Kalamazoo Gazette – 1918
  • Ferraro says Lewis Root might have been the last Kalamazoo victim, in February 1919. He served in the army and died after taking care of a brother with the flu.
    View Slideshow 3 of 4
    Ferraro says Lewis Root might have been the last Kalamazoo victim, in February 1919. He served in the army and died after taking care of a brother with the flu.
    Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Record
  • Stockbridge-Everard House was used as an emergency hospital duriing the epidemic.
    View Slideshow 4 of 4
    Stockbridge-Everard House was used as an emergency hospital duriing the epidemic.
    Kalamazoo Public Library

The global flu pandemic of 1918 still stands out for its deadliness. It killed as many as 50 million people, which is far beyond the death toll of World War I. While no place was immune to the devastation, City of Kalamazoo Historic Preservation Coordinator Sharon Ferraro says some communities, including Kalamazoo, fared somewhat better than others.


Ferraro will present her research on the flu’s local impact on Sunday at the Kalamazoo Valley Museum at 1:30 in the afternoon.

The flu came in three waves, Ferraro says. The first was relatively mild, but the second two were very dangerous. At the height of the second wave in the fall of 1918, Ferraro says that life in Kalamazoo changed.

“The schools - the movies - completely shut down,” as the city tried to stop the virus, she says, though grocery stores remained open.

“Streetcars cut back on their number of runs because they just didn’t need, there weren’t as many people out and about. Churches were not allowed to meet. Funerals could have no more than 10 people in attendance, including the minister.

“And they tended to be in the open air whenever possible, so visitations didn’t happen. All the things that would normally go with a death just weren’t happening.”

Just when that wave had died down, on November 11 World War I ended. Everyone came out to celebrate the armistice, and that touched off a third round of infection.

But Ferraro says Kalamazoo’s health officials handled the outbreak competently, and were effective at getting people the information they needed to take care of themselves. She says it also helped that Kalamazoo had established a chapter of the Red Cross a year earlier, in 1917.

“They had mobilized people to do things like bandage rolling and taking home nursing classes,” she says.

“So when the epidemic came around, there was already an organization in place that had been talking to each other for over a year at that point and they were ready to mobilize and to do something about it.”

Kalamazoo had about 2.5 deaths per thousand, which Ferraro says is "slightly on the low side" of the national average.

"We did pretty good," she says.

Tags: 
WestSouthwest

Related Content

WestSouthwest: Moses Walker Keeps Serving, Mindful of Past Sacrifices

By Nov 17, 2017
Earlene McMichael | WMUK

"Son, don't you ever forget the bridge that brought you across." Moses L. Walker recalls his mother often telling him that.

So Walker, a retired Borgess Medical Center executive who served multiple terms on the Kalamazoo City Commission and on many boards, says he always found ways to give back.

Now the Family Health Center in Kalamazoo has named its headquarters after Walker. (Click icon to hear interview.)


WestSouthwest: Why the Hate Now, How to Respond

By Nov 17, 2017
Courtesy photo | Southern Poverty Law Center

If it seems like hate is increasing, it is. So says the Southern Poverty Law Center that has been monitoring domestic hate for nearly half a century.

Within 10 days of November's presidential election, about 850 incidences of hate and racial intimidation were reported to the center, says outreach director Lecia Brooks.

It rose to over 1,800 by March of this year. Brooks headlines the Kalamazoo Summit on Racism on Nov. 17 in Kalamazoo.


WSW: Climate Change Is Bad For Our Health

By Oct 10, 2017
The Medical Society Consortium on Climate and Health

We often hear about what climate change is doing to birds and trees, but you might wonder, "How does it affect me?" For one thing, it’s making us sick. 