WSW: Bilingual School Parents Counter Trump by Building Community

Protestors gather at Brooklyn Borough Hall to protest President Donald Trump's immigration order Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, in New York.
Credit Frank Franklin II / AP Photo

Many parents of students at El Sol Elementary, a public school in Kalamazoo where students learn in English and Spanish, see the election of Donald Trump as a crisis.


Some families have concerns about their immigration or resident status. Others fear for friends and for the future of the cultural openness the school represents.

Alison Parsons is an El Sol parent and a licensed clinical social worker. She says people at the school who didn’t know each other well began to connect in the days after the election.

Parsons tells WMUK’s West Southwest about how parents of students at El Sol have since come together to support each other.

