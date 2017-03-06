WSW: Bridge Examines How Other States Handle Struggling Schools

By 21 minutes ago

File photo
Credit Sehvilla Mann / WMUK

When it comes to dealing with failing schools, Bridge Reporter Chastity Pratt Dawsey says Michigan is in a class all its own.


Pratt-Dawsey recently wrote about how other states deal with struggling schools. In 2010 the federal government encouraged states to do something about failing schools. But Pratt Dawsey says Michigan went further than other states by setting up a plan where dozens of schools are going to be facing closure.

Nine states in all have adopted laws that allowed for the closure of persistently low performing schools. But Pratt Dawsey says in other states closure is an option where communities were on board with shutting down their local school. She says Michigan’s law does not allow for public meetings for school officials and parents of students to plead their case, or hear the explanation of why their school could be closed.

Pratt Dawsey says other states are choosing to reform schools. That can include replacing school staff, leadership, or changing curriculum of the schools. Pratt Dawsey says schools close for various reasons, especially in big cities. Detroit has more closed schools, than open ones. New Orleans closed several schools after Hurricane Katrina. Pratt Dawsey says most New Orleans schools were placed in a state recovery district and became charter schools. She says studies have found that leaving kids in a familiar setting, and gradually closing schools works better than a sudden change. New York closed 40-plus high schools, and opened up a couple of hundred small, themed high schools. Pratt Dawsey says studies found very little change in graduation rates.

Asked about a state to emulate, Pratt Dawsey says Massachusetts is considered the “gold standard” of school reform. She says the Bay state focuses on turning school around. Pratt Dawsey says if closure is considered, it has to go through the local school district and school board with a long public engagement process. Pratt Dawsey says there’s a prescribed step by step procedure for improving schools, and if those are not met, the school could go into receivership.

There’s currently a bill in the state Senate that would repeal Michigan’s School Accountability law. Pratt Dawsey says Michigan’s law is vague and open to interpretation. She says changing it is all about “political will.” Pratt Dawsey says other states have come up with school reform plans, and stick to those plans regardless of changes in political control of legislature and the governor’s office.

On Friday, the state announced that is giving the 38 Michigan schools on the list for possible closure, including two in Kalamazoo, 60 days to come up with a turnaround plan. The plans would have to be approved by the state Department of Education and the School Reform Office. Schools that reach a deal with the state would avoid being closed – at least for now.

Tags: 
Michigan school reform
Kalamazoo Public Schools
Bridge
Education
WestSouthwest

Related Content

WSW: Bridge's Academic State Champs, How Kalamazoo Stacks Up

By Feb 27, 2017
WMUK

Both of Kalamazoo’s high schools along with Vicksburg and South Haven High School are among the Academic State Champs selected this year by Bridge.


Kalamazoo Schools Files Lawsuit Against School Reform Office

By Feb 22, 2017
WMUK

The Kalamazoo and Saginaw School District have formally filed a lawsuit against the State School Reform Office. 

Education Reform Plotting Continues In State Senate Committee This Week

By Cheyna Roth Feb 27, 2017
Melissa Benmark / WKAR

(MPRN-Lansing) Plans to overhaul how Michigan deals with struggling schools will see continued discussion this week in a state Senate committee. 

Snyder Puts The Brakes On Closing Struggling Schools

By Feb 23, 2017

(MPRN-Lansing) Governor Rick Snyder says the state will wait until May at the earliest to decide whether to close any of the state’s lowest-performing schools. 

WSW: When Should School Start?

By Jun 13, 2016
WMUK

Kalamazoo Regional Education Service Agency Superintendent Dave Campbell says a lot of school policies are not set in the best interest of children learning. The issue of school start times is one. 