WSW: The Case for a Local ID Card

What do your bank, the library and your employer have in common? At some point they have probably all asked you for some ID.

You might have also shown an ID card to fill a prescription, or to pick up your kids from school.

That’s no problem if you have a state ID such as a driver’s license. But for millions of Americans, state identification is out of reach.

WestSouthwest with Keta Cowan

That’s led some communities to issue their own ID cards in the hopes of reconnecting their residents with essential everyday services.

In Michigan, the City of Detroit and Washtenaw County have both launched local ID programs. Kalamazoo County is considering joining them. Commissioners have asked a task force to study the idea and report back to the board.

A longer interview with Keta Cowan on local IDs

Keta Cowan is the CEO of Synod Community Services in Ypsilanti, which has participated in Washtenaw County’s local ID program. She spoke with WMUK’s West Southwest about the benefits of offering a community ID and what you can do with Washtenaw's card.