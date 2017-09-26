WSW: 'Community' in Kalamazoo Valley Community College Fueled Marilyn Schlack for 35 Years

It was rare to see a female college president anywhere in America when Marilyn Schlack took over leadership of Kalamazoo Valley Community College 35 years year ago. Her tenure will soon come to an end.

WestSouthwest with Marilyn Schlack

In an interview airing Thursday on WMUK's WestSouthwest news and public-affairs show, Schlack talks about being a pacesetter not only for women but for higher education for the innovative programming and economic development partnerships during her tenure. Schlack recently announced her retirement from KVCC, which marked its 50th anniversary last year.

Listen now to the interview or, at 9:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Thursday on WestSouthwest on NPR station WMUK at 102.1 FM on the FM dial.