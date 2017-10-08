WSW: The Culture of Philanthropy (Repeat)

On WestSouthwest, an encore presentation of an interview from earlier this year on philanthropy in Kalamazoo and Grand Rapids.

WestSouthwest October 9, 2017

The interview with Grand Valley State University Political Science Professor Michelle Miller-Adams and Michael Moody, the Frey Foundation Chair for Family Philanthropy at GVSU's Dorothy A. Johnson Center for Family Philanthropy originally aired in July.

Miller-Adams and Moody were two of the researchers who worked on a report examining the different cultures of philanthropy in Kalamazoo and Grand Rapids. While they found two cities with proud traditions of major contributions for civic and educational projects, they also found differences. Those include the types of projects that receive major funding, how coordinated the giving is, and the likelihood that donors will remain anonymous.

Looking ahead, Moody and Miller-Adams also discuss how the next generation of wealthy families may donate their money in both Kalamazoo and Grand Rapids.