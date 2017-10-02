WSW: Difficult, But Necessary Conversations About Youth Suicide

By 1 hour ago

In this Thursday, May 23, 2013, file photo, Sheila Pott poses with a portrait of her daughter Audrie in Los Altos, Calif. Audrie Pott committed suicide in September 2012 after being sexually assaulted by three boys during a house party in Saratoga, Calif.
Credit Marcio Jose Sanchez / The Associated Press

The Mobile Crisis Response Manager for Family and Children Services of Kalamazoo says parents don’t hesitate to talk about drugs, alcohol or stranger danger with their children. Susan Davis says suicide is another of those subjects that has to be discussed. 


Figures from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show an increase in suicide among teenagers and adolescents between 2007 and 2015. Davis says research has examined the factors that contribute to youth thinking about and committing suicide. She says those include early childhood trauma such as abuse and neglect. Davis says mental health conditions and substance abuse can be indicators of risk. She says youth brains aren’t fully developed for decision making.

The signs of risk can develop early in life. Davis says her agency has had calls for kids 6 years old. She says the signs can include withdrawing from activities, sadness and talking vaguely such as “things would be better if I wasn’t here.” Davis says “age appropriate” conversations about suicide are important. She says it’s normal for moods to go up and down. But Davis says parents should watch for long term and more severe moodiness. She says parents should also watch how much time their children spend on line, and what they’re reading.

Davis says a variety of services are available in Kalamazoo County for parents who think their child is at risk. That can include a face to face assessment. She says Family and Children Services works with schools, pediatricians and others to serve. Davis the 211 line at Gryphon Place is a good place to find resources.

Tags: 
suicide
mental health
Family and Children's Services
WestSouthwest

Related Content

WestSouthwest: Get Familiar With Kalamazoo's Boys & Girls Club's New Leader

By Jul 24, 2017
Anders Dahlberg | WMUK

It's not often that a person gets a chance to become the CEO of the singular organization credited with transforming his or her life. Chris Harris-Wimsatt has. In February, he became head of the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Kalamazoo. On today's WestSouthwest, the Raleigh, N.C., native talks about his troubled childhood and how his local Boys Club was his refuge. It is a longer version of an interview that first aired in June. 


WSW: Suicide Prevention Walk Shares Hope, Resources

By Sep 10, 2014
Credit: Gryphon Place

One of Kalamazoo's most respected and longtime go-to agencies serving people in emotional pain holds a Suicide Prevention Walk this Saturday, Sept. 13th -- its first -- in hopes of sending a message of hope to the community, says Gryphon Place's assistant director.

Bill Would Require More Teen Suicide Prevention Training for Teachers

By Jake Neher Dec 21, 2015
MPRN

(MPRN-Lansing) The state Legislature has wrapped up its work for 2015, and lawmakers are now setting their agendas for the new year. One Republican state representative hopes to prevent teen suicides in 2016 and beyond by requiring more training for teachers. 

WSW: Back To School, Keep An Eye Out For Anxiety

By Aug 24, 2017
Sehvilla Mann / WMUK

Teacher Anne Lape says it’s normal for students to be anxious about the start of a new school year. But she says parents should be aware of the signs that a child is suffering from anxiety.


WSW: Making Room for Hope, and Foster Care Changes

By Aug 27, 2015
Family and Children Services

Family and Children Services CEO Rosemary Gardiner says their facility has to expand to accommodate changes in child welfare and youth development programs. 