WSW: 'Find Your Cause' Links Volunteers With Nonprofit Needs

Volunteer Kalamazoo may no longer be a standalone nonprofit organization -- it closed last year -- but its work linking volunteers with community needs continues on as part of Kalamazoo's Gryphon Place crisis center. And one big way that individuals can learn about volunteer opportunities is through an event called Find Your Cause. It's coming up on Tuesday, June 27 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Kalamazoo Community Foundation building in downtown Kalamazoo.

WestSouthwest (6/15/17) - Find Your Cause organizers with WMUK's Earlene McMichael

On today's WestSouthwest, event organizers talk to WMUK's Earlene McMichael about the event that is expected to have representatives from 16 nonprofit organizations.