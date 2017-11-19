WSW: Gretchen Whitmer Says Michigan Deserves Better

Former state lawmakers Gretchen Whitmer says “it’s been a while since Michiganders had someone in their corner.” Whitmer who is seeking the Democratic nomination for governor says 2018 is a chance to “show the world who we are in Michigan.”

WestSouthwest with Gretchen Whitmer

Whitmer came by the WMUK studios last week during a visit to Southwest Michigan. Whitmer says the state needs to make education a priority. She says governors on both sides of the aisle have cut education to balance other parts of the budget. Whitmer says the state pays for that down the road. She says early childhood education is needed for “every kid in state.” Whitmer says at graduation everyone should have a path to an affordable four year degree or free community college or apprenticeship training.

Asked how to pay for free community college, Whitmer says a plan modeled after the Kalamazoo Promise would provide free college for students across the state by closing corporate tax loopholes. Whitmer says businesses in the state say they need more people with college degrees. And she says the state needs more people in the trained in the skilled trades.

Interview with Gretchen Whitmer - web version

Asked about some the ballot proposals gathering signatures for next year’s ballot, Whitmer says she will vote no on repealing the state’s prevailing wage. She says the requirement helps working families.

Whitmer says she supports the effort to legalize marijuana. She says law enforcement needs to dedicate resources to opioid crisis. Whitmer says Michigan has an opportunity to learn from other state, which have already legalized pot.

A proposal to make the Legislature part-time won’t get Whitmer’s vote. She says under the current system, lawmakers aren’t developing expertise. Whitmer says that will get worse by making the Legislature part-time, and would put more power into interests with deep pockets.

The former state Senate Minority Leader says she supports the Voters Not Politicians proposal to change the state’s redistricting process. Whitmer says the current system does not reflect the will of the people because of gerrymandering.

With an expensive campaign expected for next year’s election, Whitmer says contribution limits have been raised, and it’s easier to give anonymously. She says lots of money can come from few contributors. The latest campaign finance reports, show Whitmer has raised $2.3-million so far. She is one of four candidates for governor who has raised $1.5-million or more. Whitmer does have the most individual contributors, and says she is proud that most of her contributions have been small.