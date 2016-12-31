WSW: Kalamazoo's Mayor Says Foundation Provides "Unique Opportunity"

Kalamazoo Mayor Bobby Hopewell says the proposed Foundation for Excellence is similar to the Kalamazoo Promise and other philanthropic ventures in Kalamazoo. He says it’s another example of “thinking big” in the community.

WestSouthwest with Bobby Hopewell

The city has accepted an initial $70-million dollar donation to stabilize the city’s finances in the short-term. They hope to raise another $500-million to establish the foundation for longer-term projects.

Hopewell says the initial 70-million donation from Bill Johnston and Bill Parfet will help wipe out the city’s $3-million deficit over the next three years, and lower city property taxes. The mayor says the Foundation for Excellence will also fund aspirational programs to improve quality of life and address poverty. The city is currently holding a series of meeting called Imagine Kalamazoo. Hopewell says plans are to collect ideas from residents about how to make the city a better place to live.

The city will be adding staff in the current budget. Hopewell says the Public Services Department - water, roads - and Public Safety are the main areas where staff are likely to be added. Hopewell says urban core communities like Kalamazoo have to do anything they can to bring in more residents. He says the property tax cut is “one more sprinkle on the ice cream” in addition to the Kalamazoo Promise and other things that attract people to live in Kalamazoo. He says it’s a unique opportunity for Kalamazoo to lower taxes while offering more services.

"There's a lot of pieces to this puzzle."

A $500-million goal has been set for the Foundation for Excellence. Hopewell says he thinks that goal can be reached in three years. He says the foundation will likely be separate from city of Kalamazoo, but “responsible and only intended for the work of the city.” In terms of how the foundation will be set up, Hopewell says “there’s a lot of pieces to this puzzle.” The mayor says he anticipates there will be a board for the foundation to inform the commission about the money available. Then he says the commission will decide how to spend money through its budget process. Hopewell says that will be determined by the priorities that the commission sets based on input from the public.

The city commission recently approved an increase in water rates. Hopewell says many public works employees took advantage of an early retirement offer from the city a few years ago. The mayor says the city needs to replace those workers. He says the city has had a series of water main breaks due to weather, but also because of aging infrastructure. Hopewell says replacing lead water lines could also be part of water infrastructure or may come from the Foundation for Excellence’s efforts to alleviate poverty. He says the city should also work on getting lead-based paint out of old homes.

"I talk about elections when it's time to talk about elections."

The Kalamazoo City Commission and the mayor’s office is up for election in 2017. Asked if he plans to run for re-election, Hopewell says “I talk about elections when it’s time to talk about elections.” He says it’s not time yet, but he says there will probably an announcement sometime this spring.

Kalamazoo voters approved changes to the city’s election system in 2015. Those changes to the city charter include staggered four year terms for the city commission. Three seats on the city commission will be up for election this year. Hopewell supported the changes, and says having fewer seats up for election will allow voters to focus on the people running. The mayor says it will be good to have commissioners serve four year terms (instead of two) as work continues on launching the Foundation for Excellence.