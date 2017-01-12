WSW: The Legacy of Martin Luther King: Learning And Action

Western Michigan University English Professor Alan Webb says a Day of Learning and Action planned for Monday would be a different event if Hillary Clinton had been elected President. But Webb says the issues being discussed are important regardless of who is in the White House.

WestSouthwest with Alan Webb

Webb says the issues related to justice, civil rights and climate change are keeping with the legacy of Martin Luther King Junior.

A series of events at Western Michigan University will honor the life and legacy of the civil rights leader. The day of learning and action is being held at the Bernhard Center on Monday from 10a.m. to 3p.m. Webb says the event is like the teach-ins of the 1960’s.

Interview with Alan Webb - extended version

Webb says it comes as a “remarkable number of things” are happening in world. He says that includes the Brexit vote in Great Britain and Donald Trump’s election as President of the United States. Webb says that has made people feel that their rights are threatened and to worry about economic insecurity.

Climate change, immigration, LGBT rights and education will be among the issues discussed on Monday. The event is open, and Webb says people are welcome to come and go.

Asked what he hopes come out of Monday’s event, Webb says he wants people to leave “with a sense that this a crucial moment in American history…now is the time to stand up and be heard.”