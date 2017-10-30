WSW: "Looking Beyond" To A Stigma Free Future

By 1 hour ago

#Look Beyond Campaign Logo
Credit Courtesy of #LookBeyond Campaign

Kalamazoo WRAPS Project Director Michelle Houtrow says organizers wanted to launch an anti-stigma campaign, but after meeting with focus groups decided to call it a stigma free campaign.


Houtrow says the idea of the #LookBeyond campaign is to look beyond a diagnosis and see the whole person. Houtrow, Amy Helmuth, Family Support Partner Supervisor for Kalamazoo Community Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services, and Michael Parker, a member of the KCMSAS Consumer Advisory Council joined WMUK’s Gordon Evans.

Parker knows first-hand what it means to be stigmatized. He was eventually diagnosed schizoaffective and bipolar. Parker says “it hurts way deep inside” to feel stigma. He now plays guitar and hopes to use his art to raise awareness about stigmatizing people with mental illness. Parker says there is more conversation about mental illness, but he says more dialogue is needed.

Amy Helmuth says stigmatizing people with mental illness also impacts their families. “The labels aren’t what’s important, it’s the human beings that are important.”

#LookBeyond Campaign Launch
Credit Aaron Van Heest / Kalamazoo Community Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services

Houtrow says stigmatizing also makes it more difficult for people to come forward and seek help for mental illness or addiction. She says that marginalizes the most vulnerable in the community. 

The #LookBeyond Campaign is funded by a two year grant. But Houtrow says they hope to continue beyond that timeline.

Tags: 
mental health
developmental disabilities
addiction
WestSouthwest

Related Content

WSW: Difficult, But Necessary Conversations About Youth Suicide

By Oct 2, 2017
Marcio Jose Sanchez / The Associated Press

The Mobile Crisis Response Manager for Family and Children Services of Kalamazoo says parents don’t hesitate to talk about drugs, alcohol or stranger danger with their children. Susan Davis says suicide is another of those subjects that has to be discussed. 


WSW: Back To School, Keep An Eye Out For Anxiety

By Aug 24, 2017
Sehvilla Mann / WMUK

Teacher Anne Lape says it’s normal for students to be anxious about the start of a new school year. But she says parents should be aware of the signs that a child is suffering from anxiety.


WSW: Mental Health Forum Reducing Barriers For Help

By Apr 8, 2016
Earlene McMichael, WMUK

Pamela and Curtis Robinson are determined that neither money, nor lack of information, keep people from getting mental health counseling and other support services. So they run the Emerging HOPE Family Strengthening Program, a Kalamazoo-area nonprofit serving families and individuals with limited resources and from underrepresented communities. On today's WestSouthwest, the couple talks about their group and previews their mental health forum, the ninth annual, set for Saturday, April 30 from noon to 4 p.m. at the Kalamazoo Public Library in downtown Kalamazoo. 