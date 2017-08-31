WSW: The Man Who Broke The Color Barrier For Western Michigan Football

By 48 seconds ago

Sam Dunlap
Credit Courtesy of Western Michigan University

Notre Dame’s legendary coach Knute Rockne said he had never seen a better punter than Sam Dunlap. Fielding Yost said his University of Michigan team couldn’t slow Dunlap down, much less stop him at running back.


Dunlap broke the color barrier by playing football for what was then Western State Normal School in 1915 through 1917 and again in 1919. This past summer members of Dunlap’s family came to Western Michigan University to remember his place in school history. Historian Tom Dietz, Curator Emeritus for the Kalamazoo Valley Museum, says Dunlap was a standout star from Benton Harbor, and was recruited by University of Michigan. But before he could play a game for the Wolverines, it was discovered that Dunlap “didn’t fit their profile.” That is to say, an African American.

That brought Dunlap to Kalamazoo. Dietz says Western’s president Dwight Waldo was an enthusiastic supporter of sports, and football in particular. He says the story has always been that Waldo supported Dunlap when he was on campus and their friendship continued after Dunlap graduated from Western.

In one case, Culver Military Academy refused to play a team with an African-American. Dietz says Waldo left the decision to Dunlap, who decided not to play. Western responded with a lopsided win. But some racism came from Dunlap’s teammates. Dietz says coach Bill Spaulding dismissed players from the team who did not want to take the field with a black player.

Dunlap is a member of Western Michigan University’s athletic hall of fame. In addition to football, he also played baseball and competed in track and field. The one year gap in his playing record was due to World War I. Dietz After the 1917 football season, Dunlap enlisted in the Army, and he returned for the 1919 season.

After graduation, Dietz says Dunlap had trouble finding a job in athletics. He coached at a black college in West Virginia for a couple of years. Dietz says Dunlap later worked in New York City for one of the electric power companies. Dunlap eventually returned to Kalamazoo and worked at Western Michigan University, mostly in the janitorial services. He passed away in 1961.

Tags: 
history
Sports
WMU
WestSouthwest

Related Content

WSW: Segregation Set In Motion By Government Policy

By Aug 21, 2017
WMUK

A line can be drawn from discriminatory lending patterns in the 1930’s and current race relations and segregation. That’s according to the Director of Western Michigan University’ Lewis Walker Institute for the Study of Race and Ethnic Relations.


WSW: Beauregard Says More Women Athletic Directors "Can Happen And Should Happen"

By 27 minutes ago
Waldo Stadium - file photo
WMUK

Western Michigan University Athletic Director Kathy Beauregard says last football season was “a dream come true” for the Broncos, but she says the dream doesn’t stop. 


WSW: The Story Of Battle Creek's First Female City Commissoner

By Jun 8, 2017
Battle Creek City Hall - file photo
WMUK

Battle Creek Enquirer Government Reporter Jennifer Bowman was looking for an election related story when she came across the name Clare Briggs.


WSW: Some Basic Agreement, And Great Diversity Among Muslims

By Jun 29, 2017
Kipp Jones / Wikimedia Commons

A Michigan State University professor who studies Islamic thought says while there is agreement among Muslisms there is one God, prayer is good, and you should give to the poor, he says there is wide diversity in interpretations.


WSW: "One Of The Heroes Of A Traumatic Political Event"

By Jun 22, 2017
Dennis Cook / The Associated Press

During a graduate writing course at Western Michigan University, students were asked what they would do if they didn’t have to work, Tom Vance’s answer was “write a biography of Elliot Richardson.” 