WSW: A New Administration's Budget Proposal, Travel Restrictions And Michigan Universities

The CEO of the Michigan Association of State Universities says he expects Congress to reject at least some of the cuts outlined in President Trump’s budget proposal. But Dan Hurley says those cuts could have a big impact on college access and affordability.

WMUK's Gordon Evans and John Oliver interview Dan Hurley for WestSouthwest

Hurley spoke from the studios of the Michigan Public Radio Network in Lansing. He was interviewed by WMUK’s Gordon Evans and John Oliver, who until recently was on the faculty of Texas State University.

Hurley says it’s still early, so a lot remains to be seen about what the Trump administration and its policies will mean for higher education. But he says the President’s “skinny budget” shows that programs designed to help people afford college would take a hit. Hurley says some money would be taken from federal financial aid. He says the Pell Grant is running a surplus for now. But Hurley says if there is an economic downturn, there would be more demand for Pell grant money.

Interview with Dan Hurley - web version

On the subject of limiting travel to the United States, Hurley says his greatest concern is the "reputational hit" to the U.S. and what that could mean for bringing students and faculty to the United States. He says Michigan is a top 10 state in terms of international students. Hurley says there is also a financial consideration because many universities, including Western host top scientists who bring in large amounts of grant money to their universities.

At the same time, Michigan faces a demographic challenge. Hurley says universities can’t give up just because the population won’t produce many high school graduates in the state for the next several years. He says colleges and universities need to boost retention rates. Hurley says Michigan’s workforce has one of the largest proportions of people with some college, but no two or four year degree. He says that presents an opportunity to get more adults back to college. Some universities are filling the enrollment gap with international students. Hurley says if restrictions make it seem as though those students aren’t welcome in the United States, a lot of other countries would love to welcome them.

Despite concerns, Hurley says there are many good things happening in Michigan higher education. He says schools are putting more emphasis on retention and degree completion. That includes using analytics to work with students to find where they might be having trouble in class before it’s too late.

Hurley says there’s more work between universities and k-12 schools although he says more can be done. He says universities are also working with community colleges to create seamless transitions where possible for students who move between institutions.