WSW: New Approach Boosts Credit Scores, Families' Hopes

Bad credit score? A history of bouncing checks? All are welcomed in the doors at Community Promise Federal Credit Union in Kalamazoo's Edison Neighborhood, but you won't leave the same.

In exchange for affordably-priced loans, for example, customers must submit to financial counseling as well as turn in a household budget.

Officials say their strategies are helping this non-profit bank, which is nearing the five-year mark, be successful in its mission of reversing the challenged financial pasts of low-to-moderate-income people.

WestSouthwest (air version, 9/7/2017): WMUK's Earlene McMichael talks to Community Promise Federal Credit Union officials

On Thursday's WestSouthwest, Angela Brown, chief executive officer of the Community Promise Federal Credit Union, and Board President Jim Houston speak to WMUK's Earlene McMichael about accomplishments and future plans. The bank opened in January 2013 in a neighborhood that had no financial institutions, and offered itself as an alternative to high-interest payday loans and costly check-cashing services.

Brown and Houston say accomplishments include the number of customers going up 93 percent. It is now close to 700, up from about 50 in December 2013, with total assets standing at around $850,000.

They are also proud that the credit union has helped its customers get out of pricey automobile loans through a special program. By assisting people in repairing their credit, they have been able to afford to buy homes, credit union officials say.

Officials add that the bank has made it a priority to reach out to the Hispanic community. Banking materials are available in Spanish, and two staff members speak the language fluently.

Both Brown and Houston say a big future goal is opening a second branch, this one on the Northside Neighborhood in Kalamazoo.

The institution is officially designated as a "community development credit union for low-income" people as part of its charter, so it can accept grants and donations. Houston says the bank is always looking for contributions.