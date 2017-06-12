WSW: O'Brien Says Female Genital Mutilation Is About "Controlling Women"

By 7 hours ago

State Capitol - file photo
Credit Melissa Benmark / WKAR

State Senator Margaret O’Brien says female genital mutilation is horrific, and she says there is never a medical reason for it. The Kalamazoo County Republican is one of the sponsors of a package of bills to make female genital mutilation a state crime.


O’Brien says the federal penalties (up to five years in prison) aren’t severe enough. The state legislation would make it a 15 year felony, the same penalty as second degree sexual conduct. O’Brien says it’s important to know that female genital mutilation is a cultural, not a religious practice. She says it’s about controlling women psychologically and physically.

Opioids

About 20 bills have been introduced on opiates, O’Brien who is the sponsor of some of that legislation says not all of them will pass. But she says it’s important to have a conversation about abuse and addiction. One bill targets doctors who intentionally write prescriptions for addicts. O’Brien says there’s a few doctors writing a larger number of the prescriptions for opioids.

State Senator Margaret O'Brien - file photo
Credit WMUK

O’Brien says a larger debate is needed on pain management. She says the issue of assisted suicide focused attention on pain. O’Brien says it’s still a quality measure of health care, and surveys ask how much pain patients endure. O’Brien says a discussion is needed about risk analysis and realistic pain expectations.

State Budget

Governor Rick Snyder and Republican legislative leaders said last week that they were close to an agreement on reforming the teacher retirement system and finishing work on a state budget. O’Brien says there is a not a simple answer. She says one solution would be to offer a better 401-k match program. O’Brien says she understands the concerns, but questions the process of linking the reform proposal directly to completing the state budget.

Part-Time Legislature

Lieutenant Governor Brian Calley recently announced a petition drive to put a proposed amendment to the state Constitution before voters. It would make the state Legislature part-time. O’Brien says she favors a part-time legislature, but says it should be more flexible than Calley’s proposal. The Lieutenant Governor’s amendment calls for lawmakers to meet for 90 consecutive days in session. O’Brien says it would have to be early in the year since the state Constitution calls for the House and Senate to come to order on a particular Wednesday in January. O’Brien questions what happens if a crisis such as the Flint water crisis happens outside of the 90 legislative session. O’Brien says any discussion of a part-time Legislature should also include another look at Michigan’s term limits on state Representatives and Senators.

In the extended version of the interview, O’Brien discusses bills to increase penalties for animal cruelty and give restaurants the option to allow dogs on outdoor patios.

Tags: 
Michigan Legislature
violence against women
opioid
Michigan budget
Politics
WestSouthwest

Related Content

Lawmakers Move Bills To Make Genital Mutilation A State Crime

By Cheyna Roth Jun 8, 2017
State Capitol - file photo
Kevin Lavery, WKAR

(MPRN-Lansing) A federal prosecutor recently revealed as many as 100 girls in Michigan may have been victims of female genital mutilation. Now the state legislature is working quickly to pass bills to make it a 15-year felony in Michigan. 

Attorney General Treating Overdoses As Homicides

By May 31, 2017
Bill Schuette - file photo
Sehvilla Mann / WMUK

(MPRN-Mackinac Island) Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette says his office is treating cases of fatal drug overdoses as murder investigations. 

WSW: What Would Michigan Get Combining Term Limits And A Part Time Legislature?

By Jun 8, 2017
State Capitol - file photo
Melissa Benmark / WKAR

Michigan is one of only 10 states with a full-time Legislature. But Gongwer News Service Editor Zach Gorchow says a combination of a part-time Legislature and the state’s strict term limits law would make Michigan unique.


Budgets Churning Out Of Committees With Less Than Governor Asked For

By Cheyna Roth 11 hours ago
State Capitol - file photo
Kevin Lavery, WKAR

(MPRN-Lansing) State spending plans are moving swiftly through the legislature. A number were voted on last week, many of them with deep cuts from what the governor asked for.  

Calley Calls For Part-Time Legislature

By May 31, 2017
Lt. Governor Brian Calley
State of Michigan website

(MPRN-Mackinac Island) The job of state lawmaker would be part-time under a ballot campaign launched Tuesday by Lieutenant Governor Brian Calley. 