WSW: Play Honors Black Radio Pioneer Hal Jackson's Legacy

By 59 minutes ago

Kalamazoo College senior Kaylah "Kami" Simmons on Saturday presents a reader's theater play inspired by the late African-American radio pioneer Hal Jackson.
Credit Earlene McMichael | WMUK

When it was time for Kalamazoo College senior Kaylah "Kami" Simmons to choose a capstone project to do this year, she thought of a famous man she met in high school -- the late Hal Jackson, an African-American who broke the color barrier in radio in the '30s and is in several Halls of Fame. She'd didn't know his significance at the time. Now a theater major with a media studies minor who's contemplating a journalism career, she wants more people to know about him and this Saturday presents a reader's theater play inspired by his life. 


Hal Jackson, at right in 2004 at a New York City event celebrating his radio career, broke the color barrier in the '30s. He died five years ago at 96.
Credit Gina Gayle | Associated Press File Photo

A free staging of "The Time is Now" is scheduled for 3 p.m. Saturday, March 11 in the Dungeon Theatre in the Light Fine Arts Building at Kalamazoo College. It will be followed by a talkback and reception. On today's WestSouthwest public-affairs show, Kami Simmons tells WMUK's Earlene McMichael about the play, key achievements of Hal Jackson's life and why she felt drawn to make him the focus of  her senior individualized project at K-College.

Tags: 
radio
racism
civil rights
pioneers
WestSouthwest