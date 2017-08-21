WSW: Prioritizing And Paying For Great Lakes Projects

By 1 hour ago

Credit U.S. Geological Survey

There’s a long wish list of Great Lakes projects and advocates want federal money to help pick up the tab. Gary Wilson says that will mean political battles over who pays and how much.


Wilson, a contributor to Detroit Public Television’s Great Lakes Bureau says the proposal to eliminate funding for the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative and keeping Asian Carp out of the lakes have taken all the air out of the room. But he says officials also want a new ice breaker for the Great Lakes, which costs about $200-million. Wilson says a new lock for Sault St. Marie will cost about $600-million. He says that has wide support because it’s needed for the shipping industry.

Wilson says funding for Great Lakes Restoration appears safe for now. But he says it doesn’t mean that there won’t be intense debates over funding for other Great Lakes projects. The Army Corps of Engineers has issued a report known as the Brandon Road study designed to keep Asian Carp from reaching the Great Lakes. It would cost $275-million. Wilson says states would be on hook for about $96-million, plus maintenance costs. He says the question is do all states contribute equally? Or do states closer to Lake Michigan, most at immediate risk of carp, pay more? Wilson says that will be complicated by elections for governor and U.S. Senate in many Great Lakes states next year.

Tags: 
Great Lakes
Asian Carp
Environment
WestSouthwest

Related Content

Report Calls For Beefing Up Barrier, Using Noise To Keep Asian Carp Out Of Great Lakes

By Great Lakes Today Aug 8, 2017
Asian Carp - file photo
U.S. Geological Survey

(Great Lakes Today) The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers released a study Monday detailing the best ways to prevent Asian carp from getting into the Great Lakes. 

WSW: What Great Lakes Cuts Mean For Policy And Politics

By Mar 13, 2017
File photo of the South Haven lighthouse
WMUK

Gary Wilson says if the Trump administration’s proposed cuts stand it would be devastating for Great Lakes restoration. The contributor to Detroit Public Television’s Great Lakes Bureau says it would be like a panic stop with your car. “You’re going forward and then suddenly put a halt to everything.”


What Does Budget Proposal Mean For Invasive Species In The Great Lakes?

By & Great Lakes Today Jun 12, 2017
Chuck Quirmbach / Wisconsin Public Radio

Researchers are trying to keep Asian carp out of the Great Lakes. And Lake Michigan near Chicago is on the front line of that fight. But budget cuts proposed by President Donald Trump could limit their work. 