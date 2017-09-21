WSW: Remembering Thom Andrews

Thom Andrews called being director of ONEPlace at the Kalamazoo Public Library his “dream job.” He had to give it up for health reasons. Andrews passed away last week at the age of 56.

WestSouthwest with Thom Andrews

When he spoke with WMUK’s Gordon Evans in August, Andrews had recently stepped down as director of ONEPlace. He discussed how non-profits work, and how ONEPlace helped them operate better.

In fact, Andrews said someone coming to ONEPlace with an idea of starting a new non-profit agency would likely be talked out of it because “there’s a lot of non-profits out there already.”

We present a version of the interview with Andrews that originally aired in August. It includes some material that did not air in the original broadcast.