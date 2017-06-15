WSW: U.S. Premiere of 'Making America Read' Film Planned Tuesday in Kalamazoo

A showing and discussion about the 'Making America Read' documentary planned for Tuesday, June 20 at the Western Michigan University Homer Stryker M.D. School of Medicine.
A documentary that debuted overseas earlier this year about what is described as America's illiteracy crisis will be shown on Tuesday, June 20 right here in Kalamazoo - the first screening in the United States, says Michael Evans, executive of the Kalamazoo Literacy Council. The council's tutoring work with struggling adult learners is featured in the 24-minute "Making America Read" film. Evans joins WMUK's Earlene McMichael on today's WestSouthwest to discuss the project.


The documentary and a panel discussion is scheduled for 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 20 at the Western Michigan University Homer Stryker School of Medicine. It is free and open to the public.

The event is being sponsored by the Kalamazoo Literacy Council, WMU medical school, and the WMEd Social Justice Student Special Interest Group.

adult literacy
reading proficiency
reading
WMU
Kalamazoo Literacy Council
WestSouthwest

