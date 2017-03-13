WSW: What Great Lakes Cuts Mean For Policy And Politics

By 24 minutes ago

Lake Michigan at South Haven - file photo
Credit WMUK

Gary Wilson says if the Trump administration’s proposed cuts stand it would be devastating for Great Lakes restoration. The contributor to Detroit Public Television’s Great Lakes Bureau says it would be like a panic stop with your car. “You’re going forward and then suddenly put a halt to everything.”


The President’s first draft budget includes a 97% funding cut for Great Lakes programs. Wilson says Republicans from Great Lakes states will likely push to restore at least some of the funding. But he says it remains to be seen how hard will they push, and how much funding they will they will able to restore.

Wilson thinks the most likely scenario is that about half of the money gets restored. He says that would allow all sides to declare victory. President Trump can say he cut funding for the Environmental Protection Agency. While environmentalists can say they held firm against the initial proposal.

President Trump has made cutting EPA funding a priority. But Wilson says the size of the cut is “astonishing.” Wilson says the cuts to Great Lakes programs could have a big impact in Ohio, Michigan and Wisconsin. Three states that were crucial to Trump’s victory in November.

Other Moves

The Trump administration has put “The Waters of the United States” Rules on hold. They were drafted by the Obama administration to clarify which waters are regulated by the federal government. Wilson says the rules are already on hold because of a lawsuit, and now the President has ordered a review.

A delay has also been ordered in a plan to contain Asian Carp. Wilson says things move slowly, “but they have to move forward if some day you want to keep Asian Carp from coming up the Kalamazoo River.”

Wilson says many Great Lakes related issues have bi-partisan agreement across the states. But he says Asian Carp is an exception. The shipping lobby objects to plans that could keep the Great Lakes separated from some rivers. Wilson says those are powerful in both Illinois and Indiana.

Tags: 
Great Lakes
Environment
Asian Carp
EPA
WestSouthwest

Related Content

WSW: The Great Lakes And The Trump Administration

By Dec 1, 2016
File photo of the South Haven lighthouse
WMUK

Great Lakes Echo Commentator Gary Wilson says this year’s election should have taught everyone the hazards of making predictions. So instead of forecasting how President-elect Donald Trump will address the Great Lakes, Wilson has some suggestions. 


Ballast Regulations Split Environmentalists, Shippers

By Great Lakes Today Feb 26, 2017
File photo of the South Haven lighthouse
WMUK

New York State’s attorney general is the latest to speak out against legislation he says would weaken environmental protections across the country. 

WSW: A Long Wait On A Federal Investigation Of Flint Water

By Jul 18, 2016
Carolyn Kaster/AP

Great Lakes Echo Commentator Gary Wilson says there are federal investigations into the Flint water crisis, but he says not much is known beyond that. 


State Is Running Out Of Cleanup Monday

By Mar 6, 2017
MPRN

(MPRN-Lansing) The state is close to running out of money to clean thousands of abandoned, polluted properties all across Michigan. 

WSW: Tracking Butterflies And Why It's Important

By Mar 6, 2017
Ekabhishek, Wikimedia Commons

The director of the Michigan Butterfly Network says that butterflies can be an indicator of the overall health of an ecosystem. Ashley Wick says that’s why they are seeking citizen scientists to track butterflies in the Kalamazoo area and statewide. 