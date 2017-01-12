Kalamazoo Joins New National Day of Healing That Has Local Roots

Next Tuesday, the new National Day of Healing will be held, and Kalamazoo will be making history in being among the communities across the country holding events. In Kalamazoo, a partnership of local organizations and the Kalamazoo Community Foundation is hosting a public showing and discussion of "America Divided," a documentary exploring inequities in education, housing, healthcare, labor, criminal justice and the political system. (Click on the icon to listen now).

National Day of Healing organizers talk to Earlene McMichael

On today's WestSouthwest public-affairs show, local representatives tell WMUK Local Morning Edition Host Earlene McMichael that their partners were inspired to convene a community discussion titled "Stories That Unite Us" after attending a racial healing summit in December in California. It was held by the Battle Creek-based W.K. Kellogg Foundation to kick off the Kellogg Foundation's Truth, Racial Healing and Transformation long-term initiative.

Each of the more 550 people representing 130-plus groups in attendance were charged to hold events on the inaugural National Day of Healing. All the groups are involved with racial equity issues.

Lanna Lewis, a community investment manager at the Kalamazoo Community Foundation, and Jacob Pinney-Johnson, coordinator of marketing and outreach for SHARE (Society for History and Racial Equity), preview the "Stories That Unite Us" event on today's WestSouthwest.

The free film showing/discussion in Kalamazoo is scheduled for 5:30-8 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 17 at the Epic Center, at 359 S. Kalamazoo Mall. It has reached capacity at this time, but individuals may sign up for the waiting list, according to the Kalamazoo Community Foundation.

The co-sponsors of the event, with others on racial healing planned for the future, are the Fair Housing Center of Southwest Michigan, SHARE, ISAAC (Interfaith Strategy for Advocacy and Action in the Community), Black Arts & Cultural Center, Arcus Center for Social Justice Leadership, ERACCE (Eliminating Racism & Claiming/Celebrating Equity), the Michigan Immigration Rights Center and the Kalamazoo Community Foundation.

