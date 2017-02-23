Reading Together: Getting Us Through Winter for 15 Years

At a time when some community read programs have shut down, Kalamazoo Public Library's Director Ann Rohrbaugh says her institution's Reading Together will be reaching its 15th milestone anniversary in March. She says picking books with potential for engaging public discussion, often around social issues, has proven its winning formula. This year's selection, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's "Writings on the Wall: Searching for a New Equality Beyond Black and White," deals with race and culture. He'll speak in Kalamazoo on March 14.

WestSouthwest (2/23/17): KPL's Ann Rohrbaugh and Karen Trout talk to WMUK's Earlene McMichael about Reading Together

KPL Director Ann Rohrbaugh and Reading Together Coordinator Karen Trout are today's guests on WestSouthwest, the public-affairs show of WMUK 102.1 FM, an NPR station owned by Western Michigan University. In an retrospective show on the occasion of the Reading Together's 15th year, the pair take us back to the beginning -- how the program came about, how it's evolved, why it remains popular and some of its more memorable moments.