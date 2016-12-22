WestSouthwest: How Mentors Changed Executive Tim Terrentine's Life

By 3 hours ago

Western Michigan University alum Tim Terrentine became the university's vice president of development and alumni relations in August.
Credit Earlene McMichael / WMUK

On today's WestSouthwest public-affairs show, hear a heartwarming story about the power of mentoring and adoption in a re-broadcast of WMUK's interview with Tim Terrentine, who is one of Kalamazoo County's fastest-rising young leaders. The former nonprofit executive became vice president of development and alumni relations at Western Michigan University in August. It's a longer version of a conversation with Local Morning Edition Host Earlene McMichael that aired in November. (Click on the icon to listen now).


WestSouthwest airs Mondays and Thursdays at 9:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. on the FM dial at 102.1 on WMUK, an NPR station owned by Western Michigan University.

Tags: 
WMU
tim terrentine
adoption
mentoring
WestSouthwest

Related Content

Tim Terrentine: From Humble Beginnings to Executive Suite

By Nov 3, 2016
Earlene McMichael / WMUK

Tim Terrentine, one of Kalamazoo County’s fastest rising young leaders who was recently named Western Michigan University’s vice president of development and alumni relations, is today's featured guest on WMUK's WestSouthwest public-affairs show. At age 37, he’s already been an executive director of a nonprofit organization, and now a vice president for a second time. But in a candid interview with Earlene McMichael, Terrentine shares that his many successes almost didn’t happen, even having once dropped out of college until mentors intervened.


WMU Names Tim Terrentine New VP For Development

By Jul 19, 2016

"KALAMAZOO, MI — Western Michigan University has hired Tim Terrentine Sr. as vice president for development and alumni relations. Terrentine, currently executive vice president of Southwest Michigan First, will start in his new role Aug. 22. His appointment was made pending approval by WMU's board of trustees." (Kalamazoo Gazette)