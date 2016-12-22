WestSouthwest: How Mentors Changed Executive Tim Terrentine's Life

On today's WestSouthwest public-affairs show, hear a heartwarming story about the power of mentoring and adoption in a re-broadcast of WMUK's interview with Tim Terrentine, who is one of Kalamazoo County's fastest-rising young leaders. The former nonprofit executive became vice president of development and alumni relations at Western Michigan University in August. It's a longer version of a conversation with Local Morning Edition Host Earlene McMichael that aired in November. (Click on the icon to listen now).

WestSouthwest (12/22/16): Tim Terrentine talks with WMUK's Earlene McMichael

